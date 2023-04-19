Bill O'Reilly Trashes 'Foolish' Fox News, Warns 'Nightmare Will Continue'

“This is what happens when money becomes more important than honest information,” he wrote on his website.

O’Reilly said Fox News now just tells viewers what they want to hear.

“And millions of Trump voters, to this day, want to believe the 2020 election was rigged,” he said.

He noted that he looked at the allegations of election fraud and found nothing that a court would accept ― but when he said that on his website, he lost 1,000 paid subscribers.

“So be it. I did my job,” he wrote. “Money is not the motivating force in this operation. Fox News saw it differently, and now payment has been rendered. But the nightmare will continue for FNC.”

He pointed out that Fox News is facing additional lawsuits, including one from Smartmatic as well as the potential for thousands of shareholder suits.

“What a disaster,” he wrote.

O’Reilly knows a little something about massive settlements as he paid at least $45 million, including $32 million to a former Fox News analyst, after facing sexual harassment allegations.

The company was reportedly aware of the settlements, but renewed his contract anyway.

The scandal ultimately cost O”Reilly his job on Fox News.