Bill O'Reilly Files Order To Keep Accuser From Appearing On 'The View'

Fox News in 2017 fired O’Reilly, then its most popular star, after it was revealed the company had paid five women a total of $13 million to keep quiet about disturbing encounters with him.

O’Reilly, in court papers filed this week in New York state Supreme Court in Nassau County, accused Mackris of violating the confidentiality obligations she had agreed to in her settlement. While Mackris apparently believes the terms don’t apply to her, “she has not offered to return any of the millions of dollars she received,” O’Reilly’s lawyers said.

Judge Randy Sue Marber, signed the restraining order Tuesday and ordered a hearing for July 26.

Mackris told the Daily Beast on Wednesday that “I hope the days of the law allowing the silencing of women are over. I will continue to fight for my voice.”

In the July 13 article for the website, Mackris spoke about her emotional distress and of being effectively blackballed in the news industry in the years following her case.

That article was co-authored by “contributing reporter” Diana Falzone, herself a former Fox News employee. Falzone settled a gender discrimination lawsuit against Fox, after she accused the network of abruptly taking her off the air when she wrote an article in 2017 detailing her struggles with endometriosis.

The Daily Beast disclosed Falzone’s Fox connection and settlement in an editor’s note at the end of the piece.