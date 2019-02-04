Bill O'Reilly Gets A Savage Public Reminder Of How Much He Paid In Settlements

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly cracked that he found a Super Bowl ad so bad that it almost turned him into a socialist.
O’Reilly, who left the network in 2017 in the middle of a sexual harassment scandal, even referred specifically to the cost of the Burger King spot that he found so tasteless:
But as O’Reilly’s detractors pointed out, there’s something a whole lot more “terrible” than shelling out $5 million on a Super Bowl ad: spending $32 million to settle a sexual harassment claim.
The New York Times reported that O’Reilly did just that in January 2017, settling harassment allegations made by an analyst on the network. That was on top of multiple other multimillion-dollar settlements with his accusers.
All told, the Times said O’Reilly spent $45 million settling such claims.
Twitter users were quick to point out that the Burger King spot O’Reilly complained about was a bargain in comparison: