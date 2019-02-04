Bill O'Reilly Gets A Savage Public Reminder Of How Much He Paid In Settlements

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly cracked that he found a Super Bowl ad so bad that it almost turned him into a socialist.

O’Reilly, who left the network in 2017 in the middle of a sexual harassment scandal, even referred specifically to the cost of the Burger King spot that he found so tasteless:

The Burger King spot featuring deceased Andy Warhol was terrible. And it cost 5 million dollars. More of that and I might go socialist. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) February 4, 2019

But as O’Reilly’s detractors pointed out, there’s something a whole lot more “terrible” than shelling out $5 million on a Super Bowl ad: spending $32 million to settle a sexual harassment claim.

The New York Times reported that O’Reilly did just that in January 2017, settling harassment allegations made by an analyst on the network. That was on top of multiple other multimillion-dollar settlements with his accusers.

All told, the Times said O’Reilly spent $45 million settling such claims.

Twitter users were quick to point out that the Burger King spot O’Reilly complained about was a bargain in comparison:

Bill, just stay away from the money jokes.



There are 32 million reasons that it always ends poorly for you. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 4, 2019

So, like 1/6 of a sexual harassment settlement? — headless_snowman (@hockeyhoose15) February 4, 2019

You've paid out over nine Super Bowl ads in sexual harassment settlements https://t.co/fdqFETlfQl — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 4, 2019

I mean, did they charge *you* the $5 million? Or are you just upset that so much money was exchanged without a court order? — jennifer holton (@jenniferholton7) February 4, 2019

For only $27M more they could've paid off an accuser. — Doctor Handsome 🇺🇸 (@sovietdisco) February 4, 2019

Cheaper than that 32 million you paid out... pic.twitter.com/6cy2NcoF6w — StellaJ🙋🏾‍♀️💃🏾👩🏾‍💻💅🏽 (@saints618) February 4, 2019

Dude, you don't have to threaten start caring about society just to get our attention. — Ryan Scott (@ryan_scott) February 4, 2019

That’s only 1/6 of the amount of money you’ve paid to sexually harass people — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) February 4, 2019