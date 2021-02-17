Bill O'Reilly Asks Where Is The Rise In White Supremacy, Gets Well And Truly Ratioed

Bill O’Reilly, the disgraced former Fox News host and noted Donald Trump apologist, on Tuesday faced backlash after he disputed President Joe Biden’s warning about the rise of white supremacy in the United States.

Biden, during a televised CNN town hall on Tuesday, said escalating white supremacy ― highlighted by the State Department last year ― posed the greatest domestic terror threat to the country.

O’Reilly appeared to disagree:

Mr. Biden says there is a “rise” in white supremacy. Where? — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) February 17, 2021

O’Reilly’s rhetorical question soon got ratioed on Twitter.

Critics bluntly reminded him of his own history of racist comments and past refusal to condemn Trump as a white supremacist. In 2019, he said connecting Trump to the racist movement was “a cheap piece of political propaganda.”

Trump, who has a deep history of racism, was reluctant to call out white supremacists throughout his presidency. Supporters displayed white supremacist symbols during their deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol last month.

O’Reilly previously criticized calls for reparations for the descendants of slaves. “Most people in America, even people in poverty, live very well,” he claimed.

Other Twitter users pointed out the white supremacist and nationalist rhetoric peddled by current personalities on Fox News. O’Reilly left the network in 2017 after it emerged he’d paid tens of millions of dollars settling allegations of sexual harassment.

