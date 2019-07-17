A story straight out The Onion came true in a matter of hours after the satirical website posted a story in which 82-year-old Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-N.J.) asked to be let into “The Squad.”

But Pascrell seized the moment on Monday, shared a link to the Onion story on his Twitter feed and asked if he could join the group:

Omar replied with this classic Snoop gif:

Ocasio-Cortez also welcomed Pascrell:

Pascrell ― or whoever runs his social media ― replied with a humorous meme from the 2004 film “Napoleon Dynamite”: