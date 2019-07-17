POLITICS

‘OH FO SHO’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar Welcome 82-Year-Old Bill Pascrell Jr. To The Squad

An Onion story comes true in a matter of hours.

A story straight out The Onion came true in a matter of hours after the satirical website posted a story in which 82-year-old Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-N.J.) asked to be let into “The Squad.” 

That’s the group of Democratic lawmakers ― all women of color ― who have been the subject of President Donald Trump’s racist tweets: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley﻿ of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

But Pascrell seized the moment on Monday, shared a link to the Onion story on his Twitter feed and asked if he could join the group: 

Omar replied with this classic Snoop gif: 

Ocasio-Cortez also welcomed Pascrell: 

Pascrell ― or whoever runs his social media ― replied with a humorous meme from the 2004 film “Napoleon Dynamite”: 

