Trump Campaign Manager Won't Testify At Jan. 6 Hearing Due To Family Emergency

Bill Stepien, Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, will not appear at Monday’s public hearing due to a family emergency, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot announced.

“His counsel will appear and make a statement on the record,” an advisory by the Jan. 6 committee reads.

As a result the public hearing will be delayed by 30 to 45 minutes, per the announcement.

Stepien was subpoeaned by the House panel in November 2021 along with other Trump officials, including Jason Miller, a senior advisor to Trump’s 2020 campaign. The committee said Stepien “supervised the conversion of the Trump presidential campaign to an effort focused on ‘Stop the Steal’ messaging and related fundraising.”

“That messaging included the promotion of certain false claims related to voting machines despite an internal campaign memo in which campaign staff determined that such claims were false,” the House panel continued.

During Thursday’s hearing, the committee aired part of Miller’s testimony acknowledging Trump’s campaign staff told the former president he lost the 2020 president election. Miller detailed an incident where Matt Oczkowski, Trump’s campaign internal data expert, held a call with Trump in the days following the election, telling Trump he had lost, based on the reported results.

“I remember he delivered to the president pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose,” Miller told the committee.

Stepien was scheduled to testify at Monday’s hearing along with Ben Ginsberg, a Republican attorney who is considered an expert on elections, and Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News political editor.