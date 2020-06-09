'Bill & Ted Face The Music' Trailer Is The Excellent Escape You Need

While it may not be the time to party on amid a pandemic and national unrest, Bill & Ted are returning to provide a brief escape.

The trailer for the upcoming movie “Bill & Ted Face The Music” dropped Tuesday, offering a 60-second-or-so respite from one of the most tumultuous times in recent history. (Watch it below.)

Alex Winter’s Bill and Keanu Reeves’ Ted, the rock ‘n’ roll lunkheads from two previous movies, have troubles of their own in the preview. Their power to rock the world decades ago has been reduced to playing a small gig for people who were there for $2 taco night, Holland Taylor’s Great Leader reminds them.

“You were supposed to unite the world and save reality as we know it,” she says.

So, off they go into the future to snag the perfect song to reunite the world ― which they’ve already written. Air guitar and really buff prisoners also take center stage.

Watch for yourself:

Fans already know that the two have daughters (Samara Weaving as Bill’s kid Thea and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Ted’s daughter Billie), so we encourage them to use their chips off the old block to achieve rock ‘n’ roll nirvana.

The movie is scheduled for release in August, which would make it among the few major Hollywood productions in theaters since the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” kicked off the franchise in 1989, followed by “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” in 1991. Welcome back, boys.