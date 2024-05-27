Bill Walton, NBA Legend And Broadcaster, Dead At 71

Television announcer Bill Walton acknowledges fans before covering the first half of an NCAA college basketball game as Colorado hosts Arizona, Jan. 6, 2018, in Boulder, Colorado. David Zalubowski via Associated Press

Bill Walton, an NBA Hall of Fame center who got his start at UCLA before winning NBA championships with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Boston Celtics, has died.

Walton, 71, passed away after “a prolonged battle with cancer,” the NBA said in a statement Monday.

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans.”

“But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life,” Silver went on. “He was a regular presence at league events ― always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.”

“As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him,” Silver said. “My heartfelt condolences to Bill’s wife, Lori; his sons, Adam, Nate, Luke and Chris; and his many friends and colleagues.”