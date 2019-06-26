Bill Wehrum, the Environmental Protection Agency’s air pollution chief who oversaw key rollbacks of Obama-era climate regulations, is stepping down amid an ethics probe into his ties to former industry clients.

The EPA announced the departure of its powerful assistant administrator for the EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation in an abrupt press release on Wednesday, indicating that Wehrum had long planned to leave the agency.

“While I have known of Bill’s desire to leave at the end of this month for quite sometime, the date has still come too soon,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement.

But it comes two months after the House Committee on Energy & Commerce launched an investigation into allegations that Wehrum and a top deputy used their posts in the administration to help former utility clients.

“While not the biggest name to face ethics problems in the Trump administration, William Wehrum was emblematic of the administration’s struggles to remain ethical,” Noah Bookbinder, executive director of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said in a statement. “From almost the moment he took over the EPA, Wehrum appears to have been working to advance the interests of his former clients, apparently violating both his ethics agreement and the Trump administration’s ethics pledge.”

The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. But Mandy Gunasekara, a former top aide to Wehrum at EPA, said her former boss had “always planned” to leave the agency once a few major rules were finalized and the probe factored little into his decision.

“He never intended to do this for more than a year, and now is a good time to leave on a very high point after having achieved a lot,” she told HuffPost by phone.

The EPA said Anne Idsal, the principal deputy assistant administrator for the air office, will take over for Wehrum in an acting role. Idsal, who took the job in late 2017, is a well-connected Republican operative from Texas who, like Wehrum, questions the basic realities of climate science.

This story is developing...