Yes, That's Billie Eilish In A Bedazzled Beekeeper Hat On The AMAs Red Carpet

Billie Eilish set the 2019 American Music Awards abuzz with a bedazzled beekeeper mask only she could pull off.

The 17-year-old singer, who is no stranger to out-of-the-box ensembles, arrived at the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles looking absolutely un-bee-lievable ― OK, sorry, we promise to stop with the bee puns now.

Eilish hit the red carpet in a two-piece plaid outfit, clashing in the best way with what looks like a chainmail headpiece that obscured her face from the cameras.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Billie Eilish at the 2019 American Music Awards.

John Shearer via Getty Images Billie Eilish.

Eilish is up for six awards at her first AMAs for her chart-topping debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” that spawned singles like the “Bad Guy” and “When The Party’s Over.”

She’s also set to take the stage in her first-ever award show performance.

The pop star’s look quickly received the meme treatment on social media with fans lovingly poking fun at the outfit.

Billie Eilish on the red carpet of the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/H6J30JP9zR — ♕Alice Belle (@963_shaw) November 25, 2019

Eilish is already having quite the week, making history as the youngest person ever to be nominated in all four top general Grammys categories in the same year.