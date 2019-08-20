Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' Takes 'Old Town Road' Out Of Top Spot On Billboard Charts

Billie Eilish has taken the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 from Lil Nas X as her song “Bad Guy” rose to No. 1 spot, dethroning his hit song “Old Town Road” from its 19-week reign.

“Bad Guy” spent nine nonconsecutive weeks at the number two spot, according to Billboard, which is apparently “the most for any title before reaching the summit in the Hot 100′s history.”

The 17-year-old, born Dec. 18, 2001, is also the first artist born in the 2000s to top the Hot 100 list.

Despite Eilish’s victory, what Lil Nas X accomplished was no small feat. His song’s streak on the top of the Hot 100 chart broke the record. When “Old Town Road” hit its 17th consecutive week, it surpassed the longest-running streaks set by Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” and Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey’s “One Sweet Day,” which both lasted on the top for 16 weeks.

What made Lil Nas X’s song so different from the rest was that it has been remixed many times over. Billboard calculates remixes and the original versions of the track together in a single listing on the chart, as long as they meet specific guidelines, so remixes with Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey and Korean pop group BTS have sent the song skyrocketing.

It’s not clear how long Eilish’s song will last at the top spot, but we hope there are no hard feelings between the artists. All is fair in love and... music.