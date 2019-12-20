Billie Eilish Takes Carpool Karaoke To A New Level With James Corden

Billie Eilish wasn’t behind the wheel, but she took James Corden on one heckuva ride for his latest edition of “Carpool Karaoke” on “The Late Late Show” Thursday. (See the clip below.)
The teen singer, who earned six Grammy nominations, teamed up with the host to belt out “Bad Guy” and “Ocean Eyes” but was at her best performing the Beatles’ “I Will” and a charming childhood ditty on the ukulele. (“We play outside on the green grass. What a wonderful life,” went one of her verses.)
She took Corden to her home to meet her mom and pet spider ― a reminder that she is just 18 with a big ol’ career ahead of her.
This was one satisfying commute.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter