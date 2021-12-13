Billie Eilish: I Think I Would Have Died From COVID Had I Not Been Vaccinated

Billie Eilish was sick with COVID-19 for nearly two months this year, she told Howard Stern on Monday.

“It was bad,” she said on “The Howard Stern Show.” “I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. I mean, it was terrible. I still have side effects. I mean, I was sick for like two months almost.”

Advertisement

Eilish caught the virus in August and credits the coronavirus vaccine with saving her life.

“I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine that I’m fine. I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad,” she said. “When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, it feels fucking horrible.”

Eilish may have been infected with the coronavirus, but she said being vaccinated “saved” her brother, Finneas, and her parents and friends from getting COVID-19.

The science supports Eilish’s statements: Fully vaccinated people who contract a breakthrough case of COVID-19 “are less likely to develop serious illness than those who are unvaccinated and get COVID-19,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Eilish now has a cold and suspects it is because of her appearance as host of “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend.

“Lorne was sick, coughing everywhere,” Eilish said of “SNL” producer Lorne Michaels. “Mr. Lorne was coughing and coughing and coughing.”