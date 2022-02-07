Billie Eilish Stops Concert To Get Fan An Inhaler: 'Give Her Some Time'

Billie Eilish paused her show over the weekend to help a concertgoer who needed an inhaler, according to viral footage posted by fans.

In clips from her concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, the Grammy winner looked out into the crowd and asked a young woman: “You need an inhaler?”

She then turned to her crew and requested they find one.

“It’s OK, we got one,” she added. “Give her some time. Don’t crowd.”

“I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” Eilish said, which some outlets interpreted as a possible swipe at rapper Travis Scott, whose Astroworld Festival led to 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries last year.

Scott, who was accused of being too slow to react as the crowd surged and crushed attendees, is now the subject of multiple lawsuits and a criminal investigation.

