Billie Eilish's Newest Musical Collaborator: Lisa Simpson

The chart-topping and Oscar-winning singer will be appearing in “When Billie Met Lisa,” a new “Simpsons” short debuting April 22 on Disney+.

In the film, Lisa is trying to find a quiet place to practice her saxophone when she is discovered by Eilish and her brother, Finneas . The end result is described in the official release as “a jam session she’ll never forget.”

Eilish announced the project on social media Thursday.

Billie is guest starring in @TheSimpsons: “When Billie Met Lisa”, the new short streaming April 22 on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/baLe70Gxad — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 14, 2022

The short debuts three weeks after Eilish and Finneas won the Best Song Oscar for “No Time to Die.”

It also marks corporate synergy on the part of Disney+. Three other “Simpsons” shorts have debuted previously on the streaming platform, while Eilish teamed up with the service for her “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” concert film.

