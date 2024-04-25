Billie Eilish Explains Why She Should Have A 'Ph.D. In Masturbation'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Billie Eilish had some serious thoughts on sex and self-pleasure in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

“I should have a Ph.D. in masturbation,” she told the magazine, where she went into great detail about why her me-time matters.

“TMI, but self-pleasure is an enormous, enormous part of my life, and a huge, huge help for me,” the “Bad Guy” singer shared. “People should be jerking it, man. I can’t stress it enough, as somebody with extreme body issues and dysmorphia that I’ve had my entire life.”

Eilish told Rolling Stone how masturbating in the mirror has helped her tackle those issues, saying that “watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself, and feeling empowered and comfortable.”

Billie Eilish cradles her Oscar at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. The star was super open about her sex life in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

“Partly because it’s hot, but it also makes me have such a raw, deep connection to myself and my body,” she said. “And have a love for my body that I have not really ever had.”

“I got to say, looking at yourself in the mirror and thinking ‘I look really good right now’ is so helpful.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish said talking about sex is “literally [her] favorite topic.”

The “What Was I Made For” singer told Rolling Stone she finds the subject more empowering than salacious, saying, “People are so uncomfortable talking about it, and weirded out when women are very comfortable in their sexuality and communicative in it.”

“I think it’s such a frowned-upon thing to talk about, and I think that should change.”