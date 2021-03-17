Billie Eilish Is Barely Recognizable After Revealing Platinum Blond Hair

Fresh off her Grammys triumph, Billie Eilish is embracing a stunning new look.

The singer-songwriter, who is known for her multihued tresses, on Wednesday showed off a shaggy, platinum blond hairstyle.

“Pinch me,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo unveiling the makeover.

Eilish’s fans signaled their approval, and by Wednesday afternoon, the image had received more than 12 million likes.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles-based hairstylist Lissa Renn gave viewers an up-close, behind-the-scenes glimpse of the look in progress.

It’s unclear what prompted Eilish to refresh her style, but many have speculated that she may have new music arriving soon.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert last month, the 19-year-old said she’s spent much of the past year in the studio after the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to cancel her 2020 tour after just three performances.

“I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for COVID,” she said. “That doesn’t mean it’s about COVID at all. It’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is. So I have to thank COVID for that, and that’s about it.”

The hair revamp arrived three days after Eilish and her brother Finneas picked up two Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year for the second year in a row.

In a moment that drew comparisons to Adele’s reverence for Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammys, the singer said her surprise win for “All I Ever Wanted” was “really embarrassing” in her acceptance speech, and proclaimed Megan Thee Stallion to be more deserving.

“Megan, girl ... I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this but then I was like, ‘There’s no way they’re going to choose me,’” Eilish said. “You are a queen. I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You are so beautiful. You are so talented. You deserve everything in the world. I think about you constantly. I root for you always. You deserve it, honestly.”