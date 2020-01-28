Billie Eilish Seems To Say 'Please Don't Be Me' Before Winning A Grammy

Billie Eilish’s humility could have won a Grammy Award, too. The teen sensation apparently mouthed “Please don’t be me” before winning one of her five Grammys at Sunday’s awards show.

Billie Eilish being genuinely disgusted by her own success is one of the most hilarious things I’ve ever seen at a major awards show. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/A7iSCVta2N — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 27, 2020

Eilish had already collected several trophies and was up for Album of the Year (“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”) against the likes of Lizzo and Ariana Grande when she apparently tried to will her name from being called by uttering, “Please don’t be me,” according to reports.

When she was announced as the winner, she looked disappointed, then said in her acceptance speech that Grande deserved the award for “Thank U, Next.”

The 18-year-old prodigy also struck a self-effacing note when her hit “Bad Guy” won Song of the Year over Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” and others.

“So many other songs deserve this,” Eilish said, per CBS News. “I’m sorry. Thank you so much. This is my first Grammys. I never thought this would ever happen in my whole life.”

Eilish also won for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Record of the Year for a ceremony-high five awards. She was the first artist to sweep the major categories since Christopher Cross in 1981.

But dealing with success hasn’t come easy for Eilish. She said recently that her newfound fame isolated her from friends and plunged her into depression before her mother and therapy helped her recover.