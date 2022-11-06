Billie Eilish Makes Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Wrapped In Blanket

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The grand, storied tradition of coordinated celebrity couple dressing has a new contender: Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.

The Grammy-winning “Happier Than Ever” singer, 20, and the Neighbourhood vocalist, 31, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday night.

As for their outfits? Cozy doesn’t even begin to cover it. While other attendees at the 11th annual event held by the Los Angeles-based art museum arrived in high-glam formal wear, Eilish and Rutherford chose the fashion road less taken.

The duo attended the benefit dripping in head-to-toe Gucci pajamas and wrapped in a large blanket monogrammed with the fashion house’s logo. Rutherford wore slippers on the carpet, while Eilish topped off her look with a matching eye mask over her blunt black bangs.

Eilish and Rutherford wore Gucci pajamas, wrapped in a large blanket monogrammed with the fashion house’s logo. MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

The two snuggled up for photos while practically swaddled in a high-fashion cocoon before eventually ditching the throw to reveal their full looks.

Eilish and Rutherford, who have been friends for years, first sparked dating speculation last month after they were photographed on multiple outings together. Rumors of their romance were confirmed after paparazzi caught them kissing outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Since going public as a couple, their relationship ― and the 11-year age gap between them ― has stirred some controversy among the singer’s fanbase.

Eilish and Rutherford reveal their full look under the high-fashion cocoon. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The two poked fun at their critics over Halloween weekend by dressing up as a baby and an old man, signaling to all concerned parties that they are very much aware of the conversation about their ages online.

Eilish has been previously linked to rapper Q and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, but has largely kept her romantic life out of the public eye, preferring to show up to red carpets with her brother and music collaborator, Finneas.

