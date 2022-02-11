Billie Eilish Denies She 'Dissed' Travis Scott After Kanye West Demands Apology

Billie Eilish denied that she has anything to apologize for after some interpreted a comment she made while assisting a fan as a swipe at rapper and Astroworld festival founder Travis Scott.

The “No Time To Die” singer responded after Kanye West ― who has legally changed his name to Ye ― said in an Instagram post that he would not be performing at this year’s Coachella music festival until she apologized to Scott.

Advertisement

“Literally never said a thing about Travis,” she wrote in a comment beneath Ye’s post. “Was just helping a fan.”

Instagram

Eilish had paused her show in Atlanta on Saturday after seeing someone in the crowd having trouble breathing. After procuring an inhaler for the woman, Eilish asked other concertgoers not to crowd her, and said, “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

Some people took that statement as a dig at Scott, who faced sharp criticism after 10 people died and hundreds were injured in a crowd surge during his Astroworld performance in Houston in November. Scott, who is now under criminal investigation, has said he paused the show a couple of times but had been unable to tell from the stage how severe the situation was.

Ye echoed that sentiment in an all-caps Instagram post featuring an image from hip hop account RapSeaTV claiming Eilish “dissed” Scott.

Advertisement

“Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives,” the “Donda” rapper wrote. He added that Scott “didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened.”