Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher With Emotional Tribute 6 Years After Her Death

As much of the world continues to celebrate the holiday season, Billie Lourd is opening up about the grief she continues to experience over the 2016 death of her mother, Carrie Fisher.

On Tuesday, the “American Horror Story” actor acknowledged the sixth anniversary of Fisher’s death with a throwback photo of the pair on Instagram. In the accompanying caption, she explained how the birth of her daughter, Jackson Joanne, earlier this month had impacted how she’d been processing the loss of her mother.

“Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced,” Lourd wrote. “But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief. My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn’t here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest.”

From left: Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in 2015. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

“I wish my Momby were here, but she isn’t,” she continued. “So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them.”

Lourd and husband Austen Rydell also share a 2-year-old son, Kingston Fisher.

Beloved by a generation of fans for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” films, Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at age 60. The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office later determined that the actor, whose credits also included “When Harry Met Sally” and “Soapdish,” had died from a combination of factors that included sleep apnea.

