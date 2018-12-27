“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement said. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Just one day after Fisher died, the actresses’ mother, Debbie Reynolds, died at 84 after reportedly suffering a stroke.

“She wanted to be with Carrie,” Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, told Variety at the time.