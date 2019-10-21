Billie Lourd Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute To Mom Carrie Fisher

On what would have been actress’ Carrie Fisher’s 63rd birthday, her daughter Billie Lourd honored her with a song.

On Monday, the “American Horror Story” actress shared a sweet clip on Instagram of her singing Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “American Girl.” It was one of her late mother’s favorite songs, she noted.

“Today would have been my Momby’s 63rd birthday,” Lourd wrote in the caption. “Not that I’m some kind of grief expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do. So here’s a little video of me singing one of her favorite songs (‘American Girl’ by Tom Petty) in one of her favorite places (her bathtub of course).”

She added: “I’ll probably have a pint of vanilla Haggen Dazs and a Coca Cola for dinner.” (If you’ve seen “Bright Lights,” the HBO documentary about Fisher’s relationship with her mom Debbie Reynolds, you’ll know the “Star Wars” actress was rarely without a Coke in hand.)

Fisher died on Dec. 27 at the age of 60, a few days after suffering a heart attack while aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. Fisher’s mom and Lourd’s grandmother, screen legend Reynolds, died after suffering a stroke one day later.

Since their deaths, Lourd ― whose father is talent agent Brian Lourd ― has been incredibly candid about upholding her family’s legacy and working through her grief.

In August 2017, the 27-year-old sat down with her “American Horror Story” co-star Sarah Paulson for a wide-ranging interview in Town & Country. She touched on what it was like to be on her own.

“I’ve always kind of lived in their shadows, and now is the first time in my life when I get to own my life and stand on my own,” Lourd said. “I love being my mother’s daughter, and it’s something I always will be, but now I get to be just Billie.”

Since Fisher’s death, Lourd has shared quite a few touching tributes. Nearly one year after Fisher died, Lourd traveled to Norway to see the northern lights, a trip she said she’d always wanted to make with her mom.