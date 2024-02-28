Politicsroom serviceKyle Bass

Billionaire Mocked For His Outrage Over $85 Room Service Bill

Investor Kyle Bass made sure to let the treasury secretary and the Federal Reserve know he wasn't happy about what he paid for waffles.
David Moye
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Kyle Bass, founder of Hayman Capital Management, recently posted a tweet griping about an $85 room service bill.
Mike Windle via Getty Images

A billionaire investor was brutally mocked on social media Wednesday after he griped to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the Federal Reserve about his $85 room service bill.

Kyle Bass, in a tweet on X, posted a photo of his room service receipt from an unnamed hotel in New York City ― and, boy, was he unhappy.

“Terrible Inflation milestone reached ― My first $85 breakfast for one at a NYC hotel. After signing this bill, I have decided NEVER AGAIN,” Bass said in his tweet, which tagged Yellen and the Federal Reserve, for some reason.

Since room service prices have almost always been high, many people were surprised that a man who runs his own investment firm was unaware of this.

And, of course, the responses to the post were pretty brutal.

