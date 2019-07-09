Billionaire Noam Gottesman Accused Of Cutting Curb To Create Parking Spot

His team insisted in a city court hearing in May that the building has the right to a curb cut ― but in fact Gottesman, 58, installed his personal perk without the proper permits, and is maintaining it without permission, DOB confirmed to the Daily News.

“The plans for the ... project do not show any curb cuts and the owner did not apply for an accessory-use curb cut during this process, as required. In addition, the building’s current certificate of occupancy does not reflect a legal curb cut,” said DOB spokesman Joe Soldevere.