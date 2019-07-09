Billionaire Noam Gottesman Accused Of Cutting Curb To Create Parking Spot

A billionaire hedge fund manager shaved down a public sidewalk in Manhattan to create his own parking space, according to the New York Daily News.
Noam Gottesman had the curb cut away during renovations to his West Village compound, supposedly to create a needed driveway, the news outlet reported. But the Daily News suggested the real goal was a personal parking spot.
Anybody else who tries to park in that space is reportedly shooed away by Gottesman’s employees with a warning that their vehicle will be towed.
The New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) told the Daily News the sneaky change amounts to an illegal curb cut.
From the news outlet:
His team insisted in a city court hearing in May that the building has the right to a curb cut ― but in fact Gottesman, 58, installed his personal perk without the proper permits, and is maintaining it without permission, DOB confirmed to the Daily News.
“The plans for the ... project do not show any curb cuts and the owner did not apply for an accessory-use curb cut during this process, as required. In addition, the building’s current certificate of occupancy does not reflect a legal curb cut,” said DOB spokesman Joe Soldevere.
Gottesman has also posted “No Parking” and “Active Driveway” warnings on the doors of his compound leading to the curb cut.
Through a lawyer, Gottesman told the Daily News that the curb cut follows the law. In May, a court hearing officer dismissed a fine issued by DOB related to the parking spot.
Gottesman made headlines in October of last year with the revelation that he was being sued for $34 million for allegedly undermining a redevelopment project that would have affected his neighboring townhouse. That same month, in other billionaires-trying-to-push-the-public-out news, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear California venture capitalist Vinod Khosla’s appeal of a ruling that allows a beach access path to cut through a coastal village he owns.
The Department of Buildings told the Daily News it will send inspectors to re-investigate Gottesman’s controversial parking space.
Go here to read the Daily News’ full story.