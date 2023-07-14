Arrest Of Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Hits Billy Baldwin Close To Home

The arrest on Friday of an architect on Long Island accused of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder hit close to home for actor Billy Baldwin.

Rex Heuermann, 59, of Massapequa Park, New York, has been charged in connection with the killings of three women found dead between 2009 and 2010: Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Melissa Barthelemy, 24. The women’s remains were found near Gilgo Beach, an area south of Heuermann’s home.

Although he hasn’t been charged in the death of a fourth woman, 25-year-old Maureen Brainard Barnes, authorities said he remains a suspect in her killing.

Baldwin shared his reaction to the news — and a personal connection to the suspect.

“Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann,” he wrote on Twitter. “Berner High School Massapequa, New York Class of 1981 Married, two kids, architect. ‘Average guy… quiet, family man.’ Mind-boggling… Massapequa is in shock. 23andMe strikes again???”

Baldwin wasn’t the only person from the high school who noted their fellow alum’s new higher profile.

