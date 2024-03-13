Billy Baldwin Makes Fiery Threat After Sharon Stone Says She Was Urged To Sleep With Him

Billy Baldwin did not take kindly to former co-star Sharon Stone’s claim that she was pressured to sleep with him while they were working on the movie “Sliver.”
The “Backdraft” star, who is the younger brother of actor Alec Baldwin, fired off a lengthy response to Stone’s headline-making allegations on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday afternoon.
“Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later?” he wrote. “Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?”
He went on to claim he’d had a meeting with producer Robert Evans in which he suggested one of the sex scenes in “Sliver” be choreographed so that he and Stone wouldn’t have to kiss.
“I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I’ve kept quiet,” he wrote, adding: “Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun.”
The 1993 film “Sliver” follows Carly Norris (played by Stone), a recently divorced book editor who relocates to an exclusive New York high-rise where several mysterious deaths have taken place. There, she catches the eye of hunky video game designer Zeke Hawkins (Baldwin), who may or may not have a secret link to the now-deceased former tenants.
“Sliver,” which premiered just a year after Stone’s breakout success in “Basic Instinct,” was widely panned by critics.
Appearing on the “Louis Theroux Podcast” this week, Stone claimed that Evans had pressured her to sleep with Baldwin behind the scenes to improve his lackluster performance in front of the camera.
“He’s running around his office in his sunglasses, explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better,” Stone said. “And we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem.”
The “Casino” actor previously touched on the alleged conversation in her 2021 memoir, “The Beauty of Living Twice,” but had not identified Evans by name until this week.
“I felt they could have just hired a co-star with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines,” she wrote at the time. “I also felt that they could fuck him themselves and leave me out of it.”
Evans, who also worked on “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Godfather,” died in 2019 at age 89. His final film credit as a producer was the 2003 romantic comedy “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey.