Billy Crystal Calls Comedy A 'Minefield' And It Blows Up In His Face

Comedian Billy Crystal just bombed.

In a New York Post article Thursday to promote his new movie, “Here Today,” the nine-time Oscars host was apparently asked about the state of comedy and cancel culture.

“It’s becoming a minefield and I get it,” he said. “I don’t like it, I understand it. … I just keep doing what I’m doing and that’s all you can do right now.”

The “City Slickers” star got quite a reaction on Twitter, and it wasn’t orgasmic like Meg Ryan in “When Harry Met Sally.” It was more like a Bronx cheer for the 73-year-old Yankees fan.

“It’s amazing how many euphemisms and analogies are offered up for ‘we’re annoyed that white dudes just can’t say whatever they want anymore,’” one user wrote.

Tough crowd.

No, Billy Crystal, comedy isn't a "minefield." You're just mad you can't do blackface anymore. — Andrew (@jupin) May 7, 2021

It's amazing how many euphemisms and analogies are offered up for "we're annoyed that white dudes just can't say whatever they want anymore". https://t.co/LPxbcLH6eQ — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 7, 2021

comedy is not "becoming a minefield." people just won't accept racist shit and punching down anymore. — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) May 7, 2021

Imagine if all the mines were above ground and were labeled “MINE” and you got upset because someone asked you politely not to step on the mines https://t.co/G73KQbCDz0 — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) May 6, 2021

Billy Crystal thinks cancel culture sucks, calls it a "minefield". Really? — Graham Klemme (@gsklemme) May 7, 2021

Billy Crystal saying comedy is a minefield now... I dunno, Dave Chappelle seems to be doing just fine. — Hector (@Hex_Rey) May 7, 2021

Billy Crystal: "Comedy is a minefield today."



The Ghost of Richard Pryor, speaking with a hammed up white accent: "Comedy is a minefield today." — Still Masking Indoors Out Of Politeness Dawg (@PresidentDawg) May 7, 2021

If the minefield was a metaphor for trying to remain relevant and stepping on a mine was a boost in popularity, Billy Crystal could River Dance across it unscathed — Cold Chantilly (@JakeupBell) May 6, 2021

Instead of whining about how people don't think you're funny anymore, Billy Crystal could get off his ass and make Analyze This part 3, where he goes to space to assemble the Freudians Of The Galaxy. It writes itself. — Jeremy Williams 🐯☯️ (@Metalyger) May 7, 2021

The most shocking part of this story is Billy Crystal thinking he's a relevant voice in comedy in 2021. — Molly Gee (@Voo) May 7, 2021

"Comedy is a minefield".

- Billy Crystal



"It's supposed to be a minefield".

- Lenny Bruce



"It's supposed to be a minefield"

- Carlos Mencia



"Carlos Mencia is a copycat.

Vaccinations are for wimps"

- Joe Rogan#snarkin — Goodest Thinking *Boomer *Vet *SoberAF *XY *INTJ (@GoodestThinking) May 7, 2021

always ancient rich comics like billy crystal who think comedy is becoming a minefield. they don't understand that they've jus grown old and out of touch.



same thing happened in the 80s and early 90s. the old comics jokes were considered politically incorrect and got purged. pic.twitter.com/SIMUVGghdI — Ellie Wilson (@EllieFragment) May 7, 2021

Billy Crystal doesn’t want to live in a world where his impression of Muhammad Ali isn’t widely celebrated. — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) May 7, 2021