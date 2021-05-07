Billy Crystal Calls Comedy A 'Minefield' And It Blows Up In His Face

Comedian Billy Crystal just bombed.
In a New York Post article Thursday to promote his new movie, “Here Today,” the nine-time Oscars host was apparently asked about the state of comedy and cancel culture.
“It’s becoming a minefield and I get it,” he said. “I don’t like it, I understand it. … I just keep doing what I’m doing and that’s all you can do right now.”
The “City Slickers” star got quite a reaction on Twitter, and it wasn’t orgasmic like Meg Ryan in “When Harry Met Sally.” It was more like a Bronx cheer for the 73-year-old Yankees fan.
“It’s amazing how many euphemisms and analogies are offered up for ‘we’re annoyed that white dudes just can’t say whatever they want anymore,’” one user wrote.
Tough crowd.
