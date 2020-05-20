No flop sweat for this old pro.

Talk show host James Corden asked Billy Crystal to contribute jokes for a phone hotline that entertains isolated seniors during the coronavirus pandemic ― and the comedian worked the virtual room with clean and delightfully corny gems. (See the video below.)

On “The Late Late Show” Tuesday, Corden was interviewing Jamie Anderson, whose Calgary, Alberta, high school students organized a call service for lonely older people in need of a morale boost. The host then introduced the joke-telling ringer Crystal, who was free “because I was just getting ready to not go out.”

The “City Slickers” star and nine-time Oscars host, 72, launched into some choice G-rated shtick.

“Did you hear about the claustrophobic astronaut?” Crystal asked. “All he wanted was a little more space!”