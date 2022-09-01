Billy Eichner Clarifies Remarks On 'Disposable' LGBTQ Streaming Films After Backlash

The rollout for the new romantic comedy “Bros” hit a rough patch this week after actor and co-writer Billy Eichner drew backlash over comments many felt were dismissive of other LGBTQ-focused projects.

Due out Sept. 30, “Bros” has been widely touted as a historic achievement in Hollywood. The movie is directed by Nicholas Stoller, whose credits include mainstream hits like “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Neighbors,” and looks poised to be a breakout for Hallmark Channel heartthrob Luke Macfarlane as Eichner’s love interest. The principal cast is made up entirely of LGBTQ actors, who play both queer and heterosexual characters.

Speaking to Variety, Eichner opened up about the “rare and magical” experience of making “Bros,” which has drawn comparisons to rom-com classics like “When Harry Met Sally” and “Sleepless in Seattle” ― albeit with a same-sex couple as its focal point.

“Hollywood took a century to make this film,” he told the publication in an interview published Wednesday. “That’s not my fault — that’s Hollywood’s fault for taking this fucking long.”

“And this is not an indie movie,” he continued. “This is not some streaming thing which feels disposable, or which is like one of a million Netflix shows. I needed to appreciate that ‘This is a historic moment, and somehow, you’re at the center of it. You helped create it.’”

Eichner’s remarks received a blistering response on social media from a number of LGBTQ media personalities. Some perceived the comments as a dig at Hulu’s “Fire Island,” a queer romantic comedy starring Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang that was released in June.

(Yang, coincidentally, has a small role in “Bros.”)

Billy Eichner should celebrate the Bros movie’s contribution to a landscape where there’s still a dearth of LGBTQ+ representation



but i’m disappointed by the continual lack of acknowledgment of the accomplishments of Asian and other BIPOC communities



Fire Island deserves better pic.twitter.com/L1GrcmJSfC — Jerrica ☭ 🏳️‍⚧️ (@JinkiesJerrica) August 29, 2022

“I would love to root for this movie, but they are not making it easy,” Gawker’s Olivia Craighead wrote. “Is it good? Who cares! It’s important that you see it, or else queer cinema will be left to wither and die on streaming services or, heaven forbid, be produced by smaller companies and go on to win Best Picture at the Oscars.”

I don’t wanna be that bitch because I absolutely am gonna see #Bros but let’s not shit on indies (or streaming) because for so many of us, it’s the only representation we’ve had, and continue to have. Bros stars two white men with POCs relegated to the sides…so let’s not. https://t.co/kbtRmxNf0C — Gerrick Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) August 31, 2022

I like Billy Eichner and I *love* romcoms—especially the gay ones!—but wow, way to make yourself and your film sound really shitty https://t.co/NOcNA7Kk2O — Philip J. Ellis ❤️💎 Preorder LOVE & OTHER SCAMS (@Philip_Ellis) August 31, 2022

Others pointed out that Eichner had appeared to also forget about 2020’s “Happiest Season,” which starred Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis, and had been intended for a theatrical release before producers decided to unveil it on Hulu due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Wednesday night, Eichner had clarified his comments, noting on Twitter that he hadn’t intended to downplay “the quality or monumental impact” of streaming content, but merely to emphasize “the way that, historically, LGBTQ+ content has often been considered niche and disregarded by Hollywood.”

I have been openly gay since the beginning of my career over 20 years ago, at a time when that was very challenging. And I am very proud Bros is one of many projects - theatrical, streaming, online, etc - where so many of us are finally getting to tell our own LGBTQ+ stories. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 31, 2022

Being an openly gay man and a loud and proud part of the LGBTQ+ community is one of the things I am most proud of in my whole damn life. And from the bottom of my heart I truly am so sorry if I inadvertently offended or insulted anyone. I really am. Thank you. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 31, 2022