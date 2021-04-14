Billy Eichner Foresaw Colton Underwood Becoming 'First Gay Bachelor' In 2019

Billy Eichner congratulated former Bachelor Colton Underwood on Wednesday for coming out as gay with a cheeky and eerily prophetic throwback clip.

The actor and comedian responded to the news by posting footage of his 2019 guest appearance on “The Bachelor” to his Instagram account. In the clip, he playfully jibes Underwood ― who was that season’s star ― about being a self-professed virgin.

“I’m gay. I know that’s a shock, Colton, and that I think you should look into,” Eichner tells an exasperated-looking Underwood in the clip. “Maybe you’re the first gay ‘Bachelor’ and we don’t even know!”

Hours later, Underwood himself commented on the clip.

“Love you,” he told Eichner. “Love this (now) and now I love being gay.”

Shortly after that, Eichner elaborated further with a pair of tweets that seemed to hint at the way some social media users had either downplayed or dismissed Underwood’s announcement.

Two things.



Number one, pop culture now sometimes makes it seem like every 14 year old gay boy is flying out of the closet without a care in the world. Some are. And that’s INCREDIBLE. But many are not. So let’s remember that. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 14, 2021

AND let’s ALSO honor and praise those in entertainment who came out years - DECADES - before it was embraced and could be used to professional advantage. I don’t mean me - I mean many others, especially those before me - that took real guts. Let’s put some shine on them too. ❤️ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 14, 2021

Underwood, 29, opened up about his sexuality for the first time publicly in a “Good Morning America” appearance that aired Wednesday morning.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time,” the Indiana native told host Robin Roberts. “I’ve hated myself for a long time. And I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

The news prompted some fans to call for Underwood’s return to “The Bachelor” for another season, this time with same-sex contestants.

But the reality star already has a new project in the works. According to Variety, he’s signed up for a Netflix series that will focus on his life as a gay man.

Sources told the publication that Olympic freeskier Gus Kenworthy will appear on the show to act as Underwood’s “gay guide.”