Billy Eichner Grills Colton Underwood About Virginity On 'The Bachelor'

Colton Underwood’s virginity seems to be as much a prize as the man on “The Bachelor.” So, on Monday’s episode, the dating show brought in some comic relief to ease the, uh, tension.

Billy Eichner of the comedy show “Billy On The Street” hilariously grilled the 26-year-old ex-football player on his sexual abstinence. Eichner advocated for one-night stands (“they’re fantastic!”) and joked about another possibility for the reality-show star.

“I’m gay,” Eichner said. “I know that’s a shock, Colton, and that I think you should look into. Maybe you’re the first gay Bachelor and we don’t even know!”

Watch the goofy interrogation above.

Now, for those keeping score of the show, (SPOILER ALERT) Colton dismissed the following contestants on Monday during the rose ceremony (per Us Weekly): Erika, Angelique, Alex and Annie.