Billy Eichner Beams After Biden Praises Him At White House Correspondents' Dinner

Billy Eichner was left beaming with pride this weekend after an unexpected shout-out from President Joe Biden.

Biden singled out Eichner during Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which the actor and comedian attended.

“It’s tough to follow pros like James [Corden] and Billy Eichner,” Biden said, taking the podium shortly after a pretaped skit featuring Eichner was shown. “Well, Billy, you’re famous for your interviewing skills. Billy, you sure know what you’re doing, pal. You know it well.”

The president went on to suggest that Eichner should host NBC’s “Meet the Press,” adding: “Maybe they’ll start to watch it again.”

Eichner seemed legitimately touched by the gesture and gleefully relived the moment on social media.

Last night President Biden gave me this very unexpected shout out during the White House Correspondents dinner, which is a very, very crazy thing to happen. Thanks for the mention, @POTUS! Can’t wait for you to see BROS!!! pic.twitter.com/u9Y79dJAxN — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 1, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, the “Billy on the Street” host leaned in on Biden’s “Meet the Press” joke.

“I’m coming for you, Chuck Todd,” he wrote and tagged Todd, who has moderated the program since 2014. He also quipped about taking over for outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who is leaving her position to start a new role at MSNBC this month.

Eichner also acknowledged the significance of the moment with a nod to his father, Jay Eichner.

“At the risk of being sentimental AF, my dad was a Korean War veteran and a very patriotic guy and nothing would’ve made him happier than this,” he tweeted.

Eichner, who returns to the big screen this September in the gay-themed comedy “Bros,” was among a host of stars to attend the first in-person White House Correspondents’ Association dinner since 2019. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the event also drew Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Martha Stewart.

In an interview with People published ahead of the event, Eichner said he was excited to take part in the “strange intersection of Hollywood and politics.”

“Hollywood and the culture have always been a step ahead of what the politics were,” he added. “And that’s been very, very helpful for people like me.”