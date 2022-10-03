Billy Eichner Has A Feeling Why 'Bros' Rom-Com Didn't Do So Hot At Box Office

Actor Billy Eichner is pointing toward homophobia as the reason why his new romantic comedy “Bros” faced challenges during its opening weekend.

Eichner, who co-wrote the screenplay and stars in what’s marketed as the first gay rom-com from a major Hollywood studio, took to Twitter on Sunday to address the film’s box office performance.

The $22 million film opened this weekend to a $4.8 million performance despite a critics’ score of over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film played in 3,350 theaters and earned $1.8 million on Friday alone, according to the news site.

Eichner, who stars alongside actor Luke Macfarlane in the film, tweeted about a Los Angeles audience’s reaction to the film before addressing the “straight people” who didn’t show up for the film.

“Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros,” Eichner wrote.

“And that’s disappointing but it is what it is.”

The “Billy On The Street” host later wrote that everyone who isn’t “a homophobic weirdo” should go see the film.

“And it *is* special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often,” Eichner noted.

You can read his entire Twitter thread on the movie’s opening below.

Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold out theater playing BROS in LA. The audience howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out. It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2022

Rolling Stone already has BROS on the list of the best comedies of the 21st century. What’s also true is that at one point a theater chain called Universal and said they were pulling the trailer because of the gay content. (Uni convinced them not to). America, fuck yeah, etc etc. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2022

That’s just the world we live in, unfortunately. Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing but it is what it is. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2022

