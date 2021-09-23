Billy Eichner's Gay Rom-Com To Make History With All-LGBTQ Cast Playing Every Major Role

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Billy Eichner's "Bros" is being billed as the first gay rom-com to be released by a major studio.

Call it a rom-com revolution: Billy Eichner will not only be the first out gay man to write and star in a romantic comedy from a major studio when his movie “Bros” hits theaters next year, but now he’s bringing a few friends with him.

The film is making history yet again, with Universal Pictures announcing on Thursday that the its principal cast will only feature LGBTQ actors, who will play both the principal queer and heterosexual roles in the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Judd Apatow-produced pic, which “centers on two gay men with commitment issues who attempt a relationship,” according to the film’s logline, now also stars “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Symone, “Scandal” alum Guillermo Diaz, comedian Guy Branum and TS Madison, who recently appeared in this summer’s “Zola.”

“Brothers and Sisters” actor Luke Macfarlane was previously announced as the other half of the film’s central couple.

“I could not be more proud or excited about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of ‘Bros,’” Eichner said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalize both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast.”

“And while ‘Bros’ may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s ‘gay best friend.’ And beyond all of that, this cast is f*cking hysterical and you’re going to love them.”

Nicholas Stoller, who previously wrote the script for “The Muppets” and helmed comedies of a similar flair, including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” is directing the film, which he co-wrote with Eichner.

When the project was first announced, Eichner, who rose to fame for his acerbic pop culture game show “Billy On the Street,” pointedly noted the historic nature of the project.

“In shocking news, BROS will be the first rom com about gay men ever produced by a major studio and, apparently, I’m the first openly gay man to ever write and star in their own studio film,” he captioned the post on Instagram back in March. “Only took 100 years! THANKS HOLLYWOOD!!!”

On Twitter, he later added, “I honestly can’t believe it ... move over Julia Roberts, there’s a new rom com QUEEN in town!”

Eichner can currently be seen portraying Matt Drudge on FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story” and is also set to star in an upcoming biopic about the groundbreaking TV icon Paul Lynde.

“Bros” is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Aug. 12, 2022.