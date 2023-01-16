Billy Joel Performs Touching Tribute To Jeff Beck At Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel honored late legendary guitarist Jeff Beck with two musical tributes during his Madison Square Garden show on Friday.

The “Vienna” singer took time out of his New York City gig to recognize the contributions of Beck, the late guitarist of The Yardbirds who died on Tuesday after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” according to his representatives. He was 78.

Advertisement

Joel, who described Beck’s death as “the end of an era” on Twitter, told the MSG crowd that he “always loved” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.

“He was the best,” said the “Piano Man” singer, who added that he “couldn’t let the night go by without doing something by Jeff.”

Advertisement

Joel and his band later performed the Alabama State Troupers’ “Going Down,” a song that The Jeff Beck Group covered in 1972.