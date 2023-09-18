Billy Miller, Star Of 'The Young And The Restless' And 'General Hospital,' Dead At 43

Actor Billy Miller died last week at the age of 43. Mark Davis via Getty Images

Emmy Award-winning actor Billy Miller, who appeared in “General Hospital” and “The Young And The Restless,” died on Friday at the age of 43.

Miller “was struggling with manic depression when he died” in Austin, Texas, a representative for the actor confirmed to multiple media outlets.

Miller would have turned 44 on Sunday.

A cause of death was not announced.

Miller’s former co-star Eileen Davidson, who appeared with him on “The Young and the Restless,” paid tribute on X, formerly Twitter.

“His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives,” she wrote. “I’m gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy.”

Miller starred from 2007 as Richie Novak in “All My Children” before being cast in 2008 as Billy Abbott in “The Young and the Restless” and then in 2014 as Jason Morgan/Drew Cain in “General Hospital.”

He also had recurring roles on “Suits” and “Ray Donovan.”