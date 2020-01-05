Billy Porter Is A Swan Queen With Massive Feather Train At 2020 Golden Globes

Billy Porter opted for a wintry look at the 2020 Golden Globes, rocking the red carpet in a striking all-white ensemble.

The “Pose” star turned up at Sunday’s ceremony on the arm of his husband, Adam Smith, wearing a custom-designed Alex Vinash tuxedo adorned with a massive feather train. He completed the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany’s jewelry.

.@theebillyporter arrives to the #goldenglobes2020 red-carpet in a white train of epic proportions. pic.twitter.com/MOtDloq4Oc — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) January 5, 2020

The outfit, which Porter said took three months to create, drew comparisons to Natalie Portman’s ballerina character in the 2010 thriller “Black Swan.”

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

Porter is nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series - Drama for “Pose,” in which he stars as Pray Tell.

The role has also helped put the “Kinky Boots” actor and singer on the map as a gender-fluid fashion icon.

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images "Pose" star Billy Porter at the Golden Globes.

“I’m so grateful that I’ve lived long enough to see who I am resonate in the way that it is,” he told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. “It wasn’t always like that.”