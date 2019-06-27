Billy Porter Stuns In Custom Catsuit With Endless Sparkle At WorldPride Ceremony

Billy Porter sparkled in a crystal-covered custom catsuit at the WorldPride opening ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

The “Pose” star and fashion icon arrived in a stunning catsuit by the New York designers The Blonds, which was covered in Preciosa crystals. The actor also donned a floor-length coat with a bold red inside lining and a custom hat by Sarah Sokol Millinery. He styled his look with black heeled boots, as Page Six reported.

“Thank you @nycpride for having me close out last night’s World Pride Opening In #nyc,” Porter wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “I am truly touched by what we can do when we come together as one.”

Wednesday night’s WorldPride ceremony, hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, served as a fundraiser for LGBTQ organizations, Variety reported.

The event celebrated and honored June Pride month and the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, in New York, a seminal moment in the crusade for LGBTQ rights. Along with Porter, stars performing included Chaka Khan, Ciara and Cyndi Lauper.

Porter, a Tony award winner for his performance in Broadway’s “Kinky Boots” in 2013, notably rocked with other show-stopping ensembles at star-studded events earlier this year.