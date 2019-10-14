Billy Porter Will Play Fairy Godmother In 'Cinderella' With Camila Cabello

Fresh off his history-making Emmys win, Billy Porter is set to bring his signature magic to the big screen.

The “Pose” star confirmed over the weekend that he’s signed on to play the fairy godmother in Sony’s “Cinderella.” The forthcoming adaptation of the classic fairy tale will star Camila Cabello as the titular heroine. Idina Menzel is reportedly in talks to play the wicked stepmother.

Porter made the announcement Saturday night at The New Yorker Festival, confirming his “Cinderella” role amid a host of other projects.

“I just signed a book deal, I’m working on my memoir,” Porter told writer Rachel Syme. “I have a new movie coming out with Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, and Salma Hayek, in January, called ‘Like a Boss.’”

“I’m going to be playing the Fairy Godmother in the new ‘Cinderella,’” he added. “I’m making a new album that’s going to come out next year.”

Sony’s plans for a new take on “Cinderella” first made headlines in April, when it was announced that Cabello had been tapped to star. Though specifics are scarce, the film will be directed by Kay Cannon. James Corden, who proposed the idea for the new adaptation, has signed on as a producer.

“Playing Cinderella is, honestly, a dream for me,” Cabello told “Entertainment Tonight” in August. “It’s a little bit terrifying, but I’m so excited because anybody that knows me knows I’m obsessed with musicals.”

“I’m really happy that we’re at a point now in culture where ‘Aladdin’ or ‘The Little Mermaid’ ... little girls can see themselves being represented,” the pop singer added. “I think that is so important, and it’s about time.”