Billy Porter Lights Up Grammys Red Carpet In Motorized Lampshade Hat

Billy Porter brought the sparkle ― and an air of mystery ― to the 2020 Grammy Awards with some eye-popping, high-tech headgear.

The “Pose” star turned up at Sunday’s ceremony in a turquoise jumpsuit with matching bolero jacket. His face was coyly obscured with crystal tassels that dangled from his hat, which resembled an ornate lampshade.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Stapes Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The fringe turned out to be motorized and, as if on cue, parted to reveal to reveal Porter’s face to the delight of fans and photographers.

In an interview with Vanity Fair published Sunday, Porter revealed that his outfit was designed by Baja East’s Scott Studenberg. The hat, meanwhile, was created by Sarah Sokol Millinery in collaboration with Smooth Technologies, who provided the motor. Longtime stylist Sam Ratelle helped manage the “reveal” via remote control.

Valeria Macon/AFP via Getty Images Billy Porter arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Ratelle told Vanity Fair that the “disco glam” look was partly inspired by Porter’s hit song, “Love Yourself,” as well as an encounter the star had with six-time nominee Billie Eilish at the 2019 American Music Awards in November.

“Billie was wearing a Victorian-inspired beekeeper bonnet with netting covering her face,” Ratelle said. “After the event, Billy jokingly told me he loved her look but after 30 years of working his way to Hollywood, ‘y’all are gonna see my face!’”

In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he added, “Billy loves to feel sparkly and have that light shine back into the audience. And it goes with the theme of him wanting to revive disco style and what that means in today’s age.”

Porter, who called the reveal element of the design “a great compromise,” tweeted Sunday, “Get on my nerves, and the curtain closes!”