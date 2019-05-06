Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Billy Porter Arrives At The 2019 Met Gala Carried By Shirtless Men

The performer and "Pose" star made the red carpet his stage.
Billy Porter arrives for the 2019 Met Gala in New York.&nbsp;
We didn’t think anyone could top Lady Gaga’s Met Gala outfits ― yes, there were multiple ― but Billy Porter came pretty darn close.

The performer and “Pose” star made a grand entrance with the help of a group of shirtless men who carried him inside. For fashion’s biggest night, he channeled the Egyptian goddess Isis, one of the “most important goddesses of ancient Egypt,” according to Encyclopedia Brittanica.

Porter’s golden ensemble, designed by The Blonds, also brought to mind a phoenix rising from the ashes.

Porter getting carried into the Met Gala.&nbsp;
Porter on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet.
Porter's gorgeous golden crown and wings.
Porter accessorized his ensemble with a chainmail headpiece and golden crown, as well as matching gold Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. And keeping with the gold theme, he also gilded his eyes with golden makeup and embellishments.

A closer look at Porter's makeup.
From here on out, we vote Porter be invited to every red carpet.

