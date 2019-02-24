Billy Porter reinvented black tie at the Oscars 2019 red carpet on Sunday night.

The “Pose” actor, who tops the Academy Awards best-dressed list without a doubt ― showed up in a velvet tuxedo dress by Christian Siriano.

The stage performer, singer and Oscars red carpet commentator paired his fierce look with a velvet bow tie, ruffled white sleeves and a massive rock on his right hand.

Porter prepared fans for his over-the-top look, posting on his Instagram account, “The Category Is: OSCARS RUNWAY COUTURE,” and “Just wait until you see what I’m wearing! See you at the Oscars, Children!”

Rick Rowell via Getty Images Billy Porter stunned in Christian Siriano.

It’s early in the night, but we can confidently say no one else will top this look.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Billy Porter and his husband, Adam Smith.

Getty Editorial POSE.