'Pose' Star Billy Porter Vows To 'Love The Pain Away' In Heartfelt New Video

Actor, singer and gender-fluid fashion icon Billy Porter aims to send an all-inclusive message of compassion with a new music video.

The Golden Globe-nominated star of “Pose” joined forces with YouTube personality Michael Korte for a heartfelt interpretation of “Love the Pain Away,” released Monday. Porter says in the clip that he first wrote the song in the days after the 1999 Columbine High School massacre but believes its sentiment is “still necessary today.”

The “Love the Pain Away” video is part of Korte’s “One Take” video series, which features musical performances shot in a single take. Earlier installments have featured artists such as Mykal Kilgore and MJ Rodriguez.

Best known for his viral Beyoncé-“Hamilton” mashup, “#HAM4BEY,” Korte praised Porter ― who nabbed a Tony Award in 2013 for Broadway’s “Kinky Boots” ― for having “a rich, refined point of view” and “talent that shakes the walls of theaters.”

“Billy Porter rattles your soul [and is] the Beyoncé of Broadway,” he told HuffPost. Pointing to Porter’s long-standing role as an LGBTQ rights advocate, he added, “He has always made every move louder, prouder while at the same time with grace and intelligence. ... I’m able to dream as vividly and live as freely because of the sacrifices he made.”

And Korte sees the ensemble, jam-session feel of the video as being true to Porter’s spirit, particularly in that each band member and backing vocalist gets their moment in the spotlight.

“A selfless superstar? You won’t find many of those,” he said.