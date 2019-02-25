The Oscars red carpet on Sunday featured plenty of show-stopping looks, but none of them quite compared to the magnificence of Billy Porter’s tuxedo gown.

The singer and “Pose” actor arrived at the ceremony dressed in a custom black and white ensemble by Christian Siriano. The top half resembled a classic tux jacket, complete with a bowtie, while the bottom half ― a full skirt ― was pure drama. (He wore a similar look for the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the awards ceremony.)

Take a look for yourself:

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Bily Porter dressed in a custom Christian Siriano tuxedo gown.

As one Twitter user pointed out, the outfit appeared to be an homage to Grandfather Hector Xtravaganza of the House of Xtravaganza. Hector, who served as a consultant on “Pose,” was known as an icon of the ballroom community.

POSE star Billy Porter pays homage to ballroom icon, the Legendary Grandfather Hector Xtravaganza of the House of Xtravaganza, on Academy Awards Red Carpet pic.twitter.com/CoWaPzNZnH — IMKnOtKRAzEE (@villa_cobos) February 25, 2019

Porter’s outfit choice was deeply personal, he told Vogue, saying he has always been interested in fashion but few up feeling “there was a limit to the ways in which [he] could express [himself].”

“When you’re black and you’re gay, one’s masculinity is in question. I dealt with a lot of homophobia in relation to my clothing choices,” he said. “I was trying to fit in to what other people felt I should look like.”

The actor said his role in “Kinky Boots,” for which he won a Tony Award, grounded him in an “unexpected” way.

“Putting on those heels made me feel the most masculine I’ve ever felt in my life,” he said. “It was empowering to let that part of myself free.”

Porter’s past style statements include an embellished silver cape at the Golden Globes and a satin suit with extravagant bow at the Critics’ Choice Awards. See those and more below: