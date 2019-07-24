Bindi Irwin celebrated her 21st birthday by getting ready to tie the knot.
The daughter of famed wildlife expert Steve Irwin announced on Wednesday that she is engaged to Chandler Powell, her boyfriend of six years.
And, yes, there were photos ...
Lots of photos ...
Powell, a 22-year-old former professional wakeboarder from Florida, met his bride-to-be in 2013 when he stopped in at the Australia Zoo when Bindi Irwin was working.
“It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day,” he told People last December. “I’m like, ‘Wow she is amazing.’” He added: “We haven’t looked back since.”
Powell now works at the zoo with Bindi Irwin, her mother, Terri Irwin, and her brother, Robert Irwin.
Powell expressed joy about his upcoming marriage on his own Instagram post:
“She said YES! ❤️💍 Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives. Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Happy Birthday.”
Although Steve Irwin died in 2006, Terri Irwin thinks he’d be happy with his daughter’s choice.