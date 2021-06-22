Bindi Irwin Announces Break From Social Media

Zookeeper, animal rights activist and new mom Bindi Irwin posted a message on Instagram Monday saying she was stepping away from social media.

“Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support,” she wrote on a photo of her hugging 3-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. “I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family.”:

Irwin also thanked fans for sharing stories about protecting their own mental health.

“To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day — I see you,” she wrote. “These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed.”

Irwin broke down in tears in April while discussing what it was like to raise her first child without her dad, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin. He died after a stingray barb pierced his chest in 2006 when Bindi was just 8.

Bindi’s daughter’s middle names, Warrior Irwin, were a “tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior,” she posted after the child’s birth in March.

Irwin honored her late father, her father-in-law and her husband, Chandler Powell, in a Facebook post on Father’s Day: