Bindi Irwin shared an adorable home video featuring herself and her late father, Steve Irwin, laughing over an ice cream cone, tugging at heartstrings everywhere.

The 21-year-old posted a video on Instagram over the weekend that shows her as a little girl alongside her “Crocodile Hunter” dad. The pair are giggling while Bindi Irwin touches Steve Irwin’s face with her sugary snack, leading to dad chasing her around outside with a big smile.

“These memories make me smile💛🍦,” she wrote in the caption.

Many friends and fans commented on the post, remarking that it was so “special” and that the “look in his eyes is so beautiful.”

Wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin tragically died in 2006 after a stingray barb pierced his heart during a snorkeling expedition. Bindi and the rest of his family have spent the last 14 years preserving the legacy he created with his TV series “The Crocodile Hunter,” which debuted in 1996 on Animal Planet.

Steve Irwin’s wife Terri Irwin, son Robert Irwin, and Bindi Irwin currently help run the Australia Zoo and host their own Animal Planet show called “Crikey! It’s The Irwins!”

Bindi Irwin often posts about her late father on social media, sharing ahead of her wedding last year a family picture from her childhood. In that post, she praised her brother and addressed her dad directly, telling him that her brother “has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter.”

“I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle,” she wrote.