Bindi Irwin Pens Sweet Tribute To Her Late Father, Steve Irwin, Ahead Of Wedding

Bindi Irwin shared a touching tribute to her famed father, the late Steve Irwin, on Instagram on Friday that included heartfelt appreciation for her younger brother, who she said has provided her “amazing support.”

The daughter of the wildlife expert and TV personality who was nicknamed “The Crocodile Hunter” got engaged last week on her 21st birthday to her longtime boyfriend, Chandler Powell. She shared her wish that her dad, who died in 2006 at age 44 while filming an underwater documentary, could be “here for these moments.”

Posting a family picture from her childhood, the 21-year-old said he would be proud of her 15-year-old brother, Robert Irwin. “He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter,” she wrote. “I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle.”

Shortly after announcing her engagement on social media, Bindi Irwin told Entertainment Tonight that having her brother walk her down the aisle was “really important” to her.

As for the traditional father-daughter dance at weddings, the wildlife conservationist who appears on Australian TV told ET she’d like to experience that “wonderful moment” with her mom, Terri Irwin.

“My mom and I are so close,” she said. “She’s my pillar of strength in life and I love her beyond description.”