The Sweet Role Bindi Irwin's Brother Robert Will Play In Her Wedding

The late Steve Irwin won’t be there to walk daughter Bindi down the aisle when she marries next year. Instead, the next best man for the job will do the honors: “The Crocodile Hunter’s” teen son, Robert Irwin.

On Monday, Robert, 15, confirmed he’ll step into the big role while reposting a photo that Bindi, 21, shared of her wedding dress.

“I said yes to the dress 💍,” tweeted Bindi, who announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell in July.

Retweeting the photo, her younger brother sweetly added: “Can’t wait to walk you down the aisle ❤️.”

Can’t wait to walk you down the aisle ❤️ https://t.co/7Njoi6Xphz — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) September 30, 2019

The siblings were 8 and 2 years old when Irwin, a beloved wildlife expert and TV personality, died in 2006 while filming an underwater documentary. Since then, they’ve followed in their father’s footsteps, both working at the Australia Zoo, which Steve transformed into a major wildlife reserve and tourist attraction during his life. (His wife Terri currently runs the zoo.)

In fact, the wildlife reserve happens to be where Bindi met her fiancé.

Powell, a 22-year-old former professional wakeboarder from Florida, was visiting the Australia Zoo in 2013 on a day when Bindi was working.

“It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day,” he told People in December. “I’m like, ‘Wow she is amazing.’” He added: “We haven’t looked back since.”

Powell, who now works at the zoo with the family, proposed to Bindi in July on her 21st birthday.

Just like his bride-to-be, he’s been sharing his excitement about their big day on Instagram.

“Cannot wait to ‘meer-y’ this girl @australiazoo next year💛,” Powell captioned the adorable pic below over the weekend, with a nod to the very chill meerkat on his shoulder.

Bindi’s bro Robert confirmed the wedding will take place at the Australia Zoo while promoting the family’s show “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” recently on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Robert also revealed that before popping the question, Powell ran through a mock engagement with Robert playing the role of Bindi.

“So, before we did it, Chandler came up to me, and of course he asked mom and I for our permission, but he also said ‘I want to make sure it’s perfect where I’m doing this proposal,’” he explained. “So I stood in for Bindi and mocked up where he was going to propose.”

Jimmy Fallon/YouTube The actual proposal (left) and Robert's mock proposal with Chandler.

Robert’s (clearly unlimited) encouragement hasn’t gone unnoticed. In August, Bindi shared a touching tribute to her famous father that included heartfelt appreciation for her younger brother, who she said has provided her “amazing support.”

Sharing an old family photo and addressing the post to her dad, Bindi said Steve would be “so incredibly proud” of his son. “He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter,” Bindi wrote. “I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle.”

Though Robert is taking the lead on the walk down the aisle, when it comes to the traditional father-daughter wedding dance, Bindi plans to experience the “wonderful moment” with her mom, Terri.